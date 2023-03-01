Rihanna: Announces The Return Of Fenty X Puma

Rihanna announced that she is returning to Puma as “Fenty x Puma.”
The singer and fashion mogul posted the announcement to Instagram with the caption, “She’s back!”
Rihanna joined Puma in 2104 as the creative director, with her most recent release in 2017.
It’s unclear what Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma line will consist of, but we’re sure Rihanna fans don’t mind waiting for a good thing.
What do you hope Rihanna includes in her Fenty x Puma fashion line?
