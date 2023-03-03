Lizzo: Hugs A Crying Fan At Her Milan Show

During her tour, Lizzo hugged a teary-eyed fan at her show in Milan.
The musician was playing in the Italian city on Thursday night (March 2) when she saw a fan holding up a sign that said, “Can I get a hug?”
The 34-year-old singer sang her song “Special” while looking for someone who needed to “hear that message.”
Lizzo shared the video of her hugging a fan with the caption, “Last night while singing ‘Special’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.” She continued: “Then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’ and I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank uuu Milan.”
- Who do you know that gives the best hugs?
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Gunfire Sparks A Police Chase In Evanston
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: 17 Year Old Shot In Bond Hill
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking