Russell Westbrook Reportedly ‘Angry And Hurt’ Over Kevin Durant’s Decision

The weight of the world is currently on Russell Westbrook‘s shoulders.

Since Kevin Durant moved to the Golden State Warriors to form a super team with Steph Curry and company, no one has known what’s next for Russell. Will the Thunder trade him or will he be in Oklahoma long-term? No one is quite sure, but according to new reports he was pretty pissed that Kevin left him hanging.

A source revealed to ESPN‘s Royce Young that Russell is also angry about the way KD left:

“Those close to Westbrook say he’s both angry and hurt not only by Durant’s decision to leave but also because Durant didn’t even call to tell him personally. Westbrook wasn’t prepared to be in this position — three weeks ago, like everyone else, he thought Durant was coming back. And he had to learn the hard way he wasn’t.

Westbrook has remained mum, but he and the Thunder have been in communication often since Durant’s departure. […] And with Durant now gone, Westbrook understands the gravity of his own choice — he leaves, and the organization burns to the ground in a summer. So he wants to give them clarity to either move on with or without him.”

OKC hasn’t done much to its roster during this off-season because everything depends on Russell’s decision. With the Thunder exploring options like getting Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, this is sure to be a defining year in the organization’s future.

