Sad News: Miss Cleo Has Passed Away At 53

TMZ  is reporting that Youree Harris better known as Miss Cleo has passed away.  Harris was orginally diagnosed with colon cancer and it spread to her lungs and liver.

Harris was rushed to the hospital recently and released to hospice last week.  Her rep stated that she died Tuesday surrounded by friends and family.

Harris rose to fame in the 90s after she became the commercial spokesperson for the Psychic Friends Network.  She was best know for her catch phrase (with a Jamaican accent) “Call me now”!

 

