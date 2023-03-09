Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to TMZ, the sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Shalonda Mixon) is a suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night near Joe’s home in southeast Cincinnati.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a minor being shot on Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30pm. The juveniles were reportedly playing a game outside and came under fire with 11 rounds. One juvenile was reportedly hit with in the foot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A black Honda was said to leave Mixon’s home and pulled over. In the car was 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon, both have been id’ed as suspects in the shooting.