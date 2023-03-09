HomeCincy

Sister of Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon is a Suspect in Shooting

According to TMZ, the sister of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (Shalonda Mixon) is a suspect in a shooting that took place Monday night near Joe’s home in southeast Cincinnati.

 

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of a minor being shot on Ayers Road in Anderson Township around 8:30pm.  The juveniles were reportedly playing a game outside and came under fire with 11 rounds.  One juvenile was reportedly hit with in the foot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A black Honda was said to leave Mixon’s home and pulled over.  In the car was 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer and Shalonda Mixon, both have been id’ed as suspects in the shooting.

