Cincinnati: The Bengals Sign Safety Nick Scott

It looks like the Bengals have signed new safety former LA Rams Nick Scott after losing Jessie Bates and Von Bell.

Scott is really excited to be a Bengal

Via FOX19

Scott, a former seventh-round draft pick, spent four seasons with the Rams and played in 64 games. His journey to earning a second contract in the NFL is unique in that he didn’t start for Los Angeles until the playoffs of the 2021 season due to an injury. Scott’s performance helped the Rams defeat the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.