Master P: Talks About His New No Limit TV Series

Master P recently teased his upcoming No Limit TV Series, which he is still casting, and said that the series will ‘make history.’
P shared an update on IG and said, “No Limit TV series coming soon. We’re still looking for people to
play the Ice Cream man and other characters. The real Master P story from New Orleans to the Bay
Area. @deontaylor We’re about to make history. Masterpstory.com #GODisgood.”
The series will show the rise of Master P’s No Limit Records and, according to him, will be as impactful as 50 Cent’s tv series that 50 has created.
Master P has shared a teaser video on his website that contains a lot of old footage from No Limit’s early days.
- Which actor do you think would be perfect to play Master P in this new series?
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold