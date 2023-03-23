Fa Sho Celebrity News

Master P: Talks About His New No Limit TV Series

Published on March 23, 2023

Master P recently teased his upcoming No Limit TV Series, which he is still casting, and said that the series will ‘make history.’

P shared an update on IG and said, “No Limit TV series coming soon. We’re still looking for people to

play the Ice Cream man and other characters. The real Master P story from New Orleans to the Bay

Area. @deontaylor We’re about to make history. Masterpstory.com #GODisgood.”

The series will show the rise of Master P’s No Limit Records and, according to him, will be as impactful as 50 Cent’s tv series that 50 has created.

Master P has shared a teaser video on his website that contains a lot of old footage from No Limit’s early days.

  • Which actor do you think would be perfect to play Master P in this new series?
