Cincinnati: Joe Burrow New Deal Projection

Published on April 7, 2023

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals QB has a new deal.

According to Brad Spielberger with PFF

The deal is worth $214 Million for 4 years.

I don’t know about you but that is a lot of money.

If the $214 million over four years is what Burrow ends up getting, that would make him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, based on Spotrac’s 2023 contract value rankings.

