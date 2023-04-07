Cincinnati: Joe Burrow New Deal Projection

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals QB has a new deal.
According to Brad Spielberger with PFF
The deal is worth $214 Million for 4 years.
I don’t know about you but that is a lot of money.
If the $214 million over four years is what Burrow ends up getting, that would make him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, based on Spotrac’s 2023 contract value rankings.
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week