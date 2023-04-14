Cincinnati: Police Officers Being Moved To Patrol Due To Staffing Shortage

Due to a police shortage dozens of police officers are having to do patrol.
Via Fox19
“Due to the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing, it is necessary to reallocate numerous sworn personnel from preferred assignments to patrol assignments,” Police Chief Teresa Theetge wrote in a memo to command staff.
The changes will be effective Sunday, April 30.
According to the police department’s own figures – recently presented to a city council committee – the agency is down about 100 officers.
