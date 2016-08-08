Women Parks Mercedes 380SL Roadster On a Ferrari 458 Speciale [VIDEO]

In the book of how in the hell did this happen… in Great Falls Virginia a lady driving a classic Mercedes Benz 380SL Roadster somehow ran over a Ferrari 458 Speciale while trying to parallel park. The Ferrari is worth 300K both cars were obviously damaged.

