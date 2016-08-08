CLOSE
Entertainment
Home

Women Parks Mercedes 380SL Roadster On a Ferrari 458 Speciale [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In the book of how in the hell did this happen… in Great Falls Virginia a lady driving a classic Mercedes Benz 380SL Roadster somehow ran over a Ferrari 458 Speciale while trying to parallel park.  The Ferrari is worth 300K both cars were obviously damaged.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

22 photos Launch gallery

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Continue reading These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

These 12 Rappers Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

 

 

Women Parks Mercedes 380SL Roadster On a Ferrari 458 Speciale [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Accident , Ferrari , mercedes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close