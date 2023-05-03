Cincinnati: UC Statue Being Moved To Prepare For Construction

It looks the popular statue at UC will be moved to the storage so that the school can being construction on a new indoor practice facility.
I know the kids will be excited for this one.
Via Fox19
The statue has become a popular destination on UC’s campus since it was first unveiled back in 2010.
It is no secret that the Bearcat statue is a prominent location on campus. Students, families and alumni take photos in front of the popular structure, especially during college tours and graduation.
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Stephanie Mills and More Performing for Free at This Ohio Festival
-
Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69