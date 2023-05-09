Jennifer Hudson: Open To Verzuz With Fantasia

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson wants to do a Verzuz sing-off with Fantasia, according to her interview with Swizz Beatz.

Jennifer credited the Verzuz platform for “saving her life” during the pandemic and acknowledged the producer’s significant role in creating it. Swizz hinted that the next season would start once Hudson and Fantasia “sign the contract.”

“That’s what y’all want,” Hudson declared to the cheering audience, adding, “We’ll see.”