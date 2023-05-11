Busta Rhymes: Gushes Over Janet Jackson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson recently reunited on stage to perform their 1998 hit song “What’s It Gonna Be?!”

This happened on her”Together Again” tour.

Afterward, Busta Rhymes shared with TMZ that he was in awe of the moment and was nervous before the performance.

He also told the outlet the reunion was worth the wait, and he believes that the moment wouldn’t have been as significant if it had happened earlier.