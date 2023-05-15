Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Will Host NFL Game The Day After Thanksgiving

Published on May 15, 2023

It looks like the Bengals will hold the day after Thanksgiving game according to Mike North.

Via Fox19

“The Cincinnati Bengals actually raised their hand and volunteered and said, ‘We’d be happy to host the first Black Friday game,’” North told reporters Friday. “‘In fact, we’d be happy to make this a tradition. How about Black Friday in Cincinnati every year?’ I’m sure that will be something we explore moving forward.”

