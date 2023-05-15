Cincinnati: Bengals Will Host NFL Game The Day After Thanksgiving

It looks like the Bengals will hold the day after Thanksgiving game according to Mike North.
Via Fox19
“The Cincinnati Bengals actually raised their hand and volunteered and said, ‘We’d be happy to host the first Black Friday game,’” North told reporters Friday. “‘In fact, we’d be happy to make this a tradition. How about Black Friday in Cincinnati every year?’ I’m sure that will be something we explore moving forward.”
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning