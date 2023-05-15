Cincinnati: Bengals Will Host NFL Game The Day After Thanksgiving

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the Bengals will hold the day after Thanksgiving game according to Mike North.

Via Fox19

“The Cincinnati Bengals actually raised their hand and volunteered and said, ‘We’d be happy to host the first Black Friday game,’” North told reporters Friday. “‘In fact, we’d be happy to make this a tradition. How about Black Friday in Cincinnati every year?’ I’m sure that will be something we explore moving forward.”