Cincinnati: 11 Year Old Improving After Being Shot In The Head

To God be the glory an 11 year old is improving after being shot in the head 3 weeks ago in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

Jaliah Williams, a sixth grader at Rockdale Academy, was playing a game with her older brother on April 20 in the upstairs of the family’s North College Hill home, Cincinnati police say.

Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police say officers responded to the scene on Bising Avenue, where they found Jaliah with a gunshot wound.