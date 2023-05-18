Cincy

Cincinnati: 11 Year Old Improving After Being Shot In The Head

Published on May 18, 2023

To God be the glory an 11 year old is improving after being shot in the head 3 weeks ago in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

Jaliah Williams, a sixth grader at Rockdale Academy, was playing a game with her older brother on April 20 in the upstairs of the family’s North College Hill home, Cincinnati police say.

Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police say officers responded to the scene on Bising Avenue, where they found Jaliah with a gunshot wound.

 

