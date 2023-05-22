Cincy

Cincinnati: Fans Pack TQL Stadium For FC Cincinnati Vs Columbus Crew [VIDEO]

Published on May 22, 2023

It looks like fans packed the TQL stadiums as FC Cincinnati played the Columbus Crew.

Via ESPN

FC Cincinnati blew a two-goal lead but Junior Moreno scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute for a 3-2 victory against in-state rivals Columbus on Saturday to remain perfect at home.

Congrats to FC on getting the win!!!

 

