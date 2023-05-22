Cincinnati: Fans Pack TQL Stadium For FC Cincinnati Vs Columbus Crew [VIDEO]

It looks like fans packed the TQL stadiums as FC Cincinnati played the Columbus Crew.
Via ESPN
FC Cincinnati blew a two-goal lead but Junior Moreno scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute for a 3-2 victory against in-state rivals Columbus on Saturday to remain perfect at home.
Congrats to FC on getting the win!!!
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Cincinnati: Man Shot In Westwood
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After Crash
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case