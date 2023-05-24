Beyoncé’s Father: Optimistic For “One Last Album” From Destiny’s Child

CLOSE
Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying he is hopeful for one last Destiny’s Child album.
“I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well,” Knowles told Entertainment Tonight.
“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he added, “And hopefully, they do one last time in their career. Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”
- Would you like one last Destiny’s Child album?
- Do you think Beyoncé would do it?
