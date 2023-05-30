Several Drake Demo & Reference Tracks Leaked Online

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake is no stranger to having his unfinished tracks and demo recordings hitting the online streets and over the weekend, it happened once again. A number of demo tracks, including a Dr. Dre reference track, were leaked featuring songs from different stages of the Canadian superstar’s career.

Earlier this month, Drake had some collaborative songs get leaked to the public, including joints with Metro Boomin and Travis Scott, PartyNextDoor, and others.

According to the Twitter account @DrakeTracker, the recent leak includes the following:

1. Tell Me (Detox Reference for Dr. Dre)

2. Concentrate

3. Overdrive (OG)

4. Jaded (OG)

5. Childs Play (OG)

As most know, Dr. Dre’s long-rumored Detox album never materialized despite massive hype around its creation over the past few years and change, and the track “Tell Me” was a reference track for the Compton producer.

The track “Concentrate” features lyrics that Drake later used on a remix for Fetty Wap’s “My Way” track. On “Overdrive,” which appears on 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, is largely the same but has some noticeable differences.

The demo version of “Child’s Play” is a song from 2016’s Views and the lyrics and vocal style was changed in its final recording. There is also a different version of the track “Jaded” from Drake’s 2018 album, Scorpion.

