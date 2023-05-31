SZA On Getting A BBL: ‘I Always Wanted A Really Fat A** With Less Gym Time’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

SZA keeps it honest in Elle‘s June/July 2023 Music Issue. The “Kill Bill” songstress opens up about setting boundaries, grappling with fame, and highlighting her perfectly round cakes.

SZA On Mentally Preparation

SZA is dreamy. Her songs and magical presence have won over many. We love getting glimpses of the songstress’s seemingly-interesting life on Instagram. However, behind all the curated pictures there’s a talented singer who is more concerned with cultivating her art, allowing herself the space for self-care, and ensuring she’s mentally equipped to deal with what notoriety brings. “I need time to prepare myself to be perceived…like, I need to mentally prepare. I need space and time. Some people think that, like, me having anxiety or me being shy or struggling with self-esteem is an act. I’m just, deada**, a person. Everybody else has feelings and fears. Why wouldn’t I be scared to be famous? Would you be scared to be famous? Because I’m famous, I’m not allowed to be scared? I wasn’t born famous. I had regular quiet-a** parents from a small town like everybody else. And I guess at some point I’m supposed to acclimate to all of this,” stated Sza.

SZA’s Butt Lift

In addition to SZA’s incredible music catalog, her fashion and curves are amazing. The “Low” vocalist loves flaunting her perfect shape with body-hugging fabrics. She revealed in the Elle music issue that her booty is her favorite asset. “I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself,” remarked the singer. SZA’s decision to get a Brazilian butt lift had nothing to do with societal beauty standards but everything to do with her just wanting more junk in the trunk. “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she says. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more ass,” said SZA.

