Keyshia Cole: Lifetime Has Released The Trailer Of Her Bio Pic [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lifetime has released the trailer for Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, which will debut on June 24.

The documentary will feature the early life of Keyshia Cole and will cover her rise in the music business and her troubled relationship with her mother, Frankie Lons.

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother, and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing, I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” Cole said in a statement.

“Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect,” said Cole.