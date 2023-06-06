Chris Rock: Is More Than An Actor And Comic He Catches Bad Guys

CLOSE
Chris Rock is more than an actor and comic. He also catches bad guys.
Over the weekend, Chris caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York apartment.
According to law enforcement, “the trespasser didn’t gain entry into Chris’ home, but Chris did see the trespasser filming.”
The sad thing is that the perpetrator fled when officers arrived at the scene.
- Have you ever caught someone doing a crime?
- What smooth way have you ever snuck back into your home?
