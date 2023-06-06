Fa Sho Celebrity News

Chris Rock: Is More Than An Actor And Comic He Catches Bad Guys

Chris Rock: Is More Than An Actor And Comic He Catches Bad Guys

Published on June 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Chris Rock is more than an actor and comic. He also catches bad guys.
Over the weekend, Chris caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York apartment.
According to law enforcement, “the trespasser didn’t gain entry into Chris’ home, but Chris did see the trespasser filming.”
The sad thing is that the perpetrator fled when officers arrived at the scene.
  • Have you ever caught someone doing a crime?
  • What smooth way have you ever snuck back into your home?

RELATED TAGS

Chris Rock don juan fasho

More from 100.3
Close