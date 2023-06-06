Chris Rock: Is More Than An Actor And Comic He Catches Bad Guys

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Rock is more than an actor and comic. He also catches bad guys.

Over the weekend, Chris caught a trespasser on the fire escape of his New York apartment.

According to law enforcement, “the trespasser didn’t gain entry into Chris’ home, but Chris did see the trespasser filming.”

The sad thing is that the perpetrator fled when officers arrived at the scene.