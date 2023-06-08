Tupac: Sister Issues A Statement On Her Brother Receiving A Star On The Walk OF Fame

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tupac got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The musician/actor was immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard on June 7th.

Allen Hughes and Big Boy attended 2 Pac’s Walk of Fame ceremony along with activist and poet Jamal Joseph..

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the star on her brother’s behalf and gave a speech. “We aren’t just honoring a star on the sidewalk; we are honoring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality. This is Tupac’s moment – the culmination of years of dedication and passion,” said Shakur.

Shakur continued, “Even before the world recognized his name, he dreamed of having a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. And today, the unveiling of Tupac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years.”