Keith Scott’s Family Says Footage Raises More Questions

Keith Lamont Scott’s family say they are glad that Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released the footage of Scott’s final moments.

They dispute CMPD’s assertion that Scott had a gun.

“I don’t see anything that would lead to him losing his life,” said family attorney Justin Bamberg. “Mr Scott steps out of the vehicle. He doesn’t appear to be acting aggressive. It appears he has his hands by his sides. There is no definitive evidence as to whether or not there is an object in his hand.”

Bamberg said in the video Scott wasn’t moving aggressively towards law enforcement. He is passively stepping back.

“You cannot clearly identify what is in his hand and that has not changed,” he said.

Bamberg said the family is looking at everything to piece together what happened during the fatal encounter.

A family representative once again renewed calls for peaceful demonstrations.

