CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Join NewsOne’s Livestream Of The ‘Heal Our Communities’ Forum

The event is hosted by the Amadou Diallo Foundation, named after a 23-year-old Black man killed by police in 1999.

0 reads
Leave a comment

NewsOne invites you to join a livestream event hosted by The Amadou Diallo Foundation at Riverside Church in New York City’s historic Harlem community. The “Heal Our Communities” forum is a discussion and scholarship reception aimed at bridging the educational gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students.

 

Veteran journalist Dominic Carter will moderate event that features speakers including the Rev. Al Sharpton, Shaun King of the New York Daily News, Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, and numerous community leaders.

The foundation was created by Katiatou Diallomother of Amadou Diallo, a 23-year-old Black man killed by the NYPD in 1999. Since Amadou’s tragic death, Katiatou has fought tirelessly as a social justice advocate–spreading awareness about education and racial equality among youth.

Amadou’s life ended before he could attend school. “Mom, I’m going to college!” were his last words to his mother. Katiatou dedicated herself to give those who want the opportunity to earn a shot at an education. Since the organization’s inception, 27 students have received scholarships.

At this time in our nation’s history where police violence against Black men and women remains rampant, the need for healing is paramount.

Check out the forum on Facebook from

UPDATED TIME: 7PM – 9:30 PM EST.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Radio One, Inc. Says ‘#NotOneMore’

Join NewsOne’s Livestream Of The ‘Heal Our Communities’ Forum was originally published on newsone.com

Al Shartpon , Amadou Diallo , Dominic Carter , Eric Garner , Gwen Carr , Katiatou Diallo , Shaun King , The Amadou Diallo Foundation

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close