Congrats! Robin Roberts Marries Longtime Partner Amber Laign

Congratulations to Robin Roberts who just married her longtime partner Amber Laign!

The Good Morning America anchor recently tied the knot with the massage therapist and confirmed the news via an Instagram account that the couple runs for their dog. The news was revealed on Friday alongside a photo of the adorable pup who rocked a black and white bow-tie for the occasion. “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!” the IG caption read.

The sweet announcement post was met with congratulations from fans and followers alike, who flooded the comment section with their well wishes for the happy couple. “Congratulations!!! Go! Be HAPPY!!!! ,” commented one follower while another wrote, “Congratulations to all of you! Sending you love and wishes for happiness .”

Roberts also shared photos from the intimate backyard ceremony on her Instagram page, sharing a photo dump from her big day along with the caption, “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Earlier this year, Roberts confirmed she and Laign were planning to tie the knot at some point this year – and now they have finally made it official! “I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet . . . I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” the anchor explained during a GMA segment in January. “We’re getting married this year.”

She continued, “It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but . . . it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

Since hinting towards the big wedding, the couple hasn’t shied away from celebrating their road to the altar with fans on social media. In fact, the couple also shared that their upcoming nuptials were on the way when they revealed that they obtained their marriage license in Connecticut last week, just days prior to the wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds first met in 2005 after they were set up on a blind date by mutual friends, and have been going strong ever since. Although they initially kept their romance private, the couple revealed that they were in a relationship with each other in 2013 when the journalist came out in a Facebook post.

Congratulations to the lovely couple on their recent nuptials!

