CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Azealia Banks Has A Message For People Who Hate On Her Skin Bleaching

Check out what the star has to say about her pro-bleaching stance.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 NewNowNext Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The idea of people of color bleaching their skin has always been more taboo than non-POC tanning to make their skin darker.

Azealia Banks is smudging away the stigma that comes along with bleaching, forcing people to have the conversation. The rapper, who’s been in the news a lot lately following her altercation with Russell Crowe, encountered severe criticism for being so outspoken about her decision to bleach her skin.

She recently took to Facebook to promote skin-lightening kits and explain why her skin bleaching is nobody’s business. She wrote, “Skin bleachers are people too!!! We have feelings and emotions and it’s not fair to act as if we are aliens or accuse us of self-hate or try to ostracize us from the black community when the world already does a good enough job of ostracizing the black populous from humanity as a whole.”

On top of the backlash she received for promoting skin bleaching, AB is still dealing with the incident regarding Russell Crowe. It’s probably safe to say that the fans want music instead of madness.

SOURCE: Jet | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook 

Azealia Banks Has A Message For People Who Hate On Her Skin Bleaching was originally published on globalgrind.com

Azealia Banks , Bleaching , russell crowe , skin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close