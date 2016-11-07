LIVE: 2nd Week of the Ray Tensing Trial Begins

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s day five in the trial of former UC police officer, Ray Tensing.
The trial is resuming, after the jury refused to enter the courtroom after knowing their jury questionnaires were allowed to be public. Since the jurors expressed fear of their safety, Judge Megan Shanahan reversed the court order.
The Enquirer, last week, issued a request to the courtroom to review the questionnaires.
