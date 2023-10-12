Ja’Marr Chase: Gets Player Of The Week

Congrats to Ja’Marr Chase on being named player of the week after his history-making performance last week.
At 23 years old, he also is the fourth player in league history under the age of 24 to record 15 receptions in a game.
Via Fox19
Chase hauled in 15 catches, a Bengals single-game record, for 192 yards and three touchdowns as Cincinnati went on to win 34-20 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chase became the fifth player in NFL history to register at least 15 catches, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.
