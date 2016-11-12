CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case

0 reads
Leave a comment
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist

Source: Mark Lyons / Getty

The Ray Tensing case has been declared a mistrial.

Jurors were called to the courtroom, Saturday morning, to inform that they could not come to a decision in the shooting death of Sam DuBose. After the jury deliberated for 25 hours, without a verdict, Judge Megan Shanahan declared a mistrial.

Former UC officer Ray Tensing was on trial for murder and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Sam DuBose.

Local Community Mourns Tragic Death of December James Lamb

Xavier Students Protest Racially Insensitive Social Media Posts

Jury Selection Continues in the Ray Tensing Trial

Empower Me Expo 2016
11 photos

oldschoolcincy_site_logo

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

Ray Tensing , Sam DuBose

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close