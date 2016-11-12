Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case

The Ray Tensing case has been declared a mistrial.

Jurors were called to the courtroom, Saturday morning, to inform that they could not come to a decision in the shooting death of Sam DuBose. After the jury deliberated for 25 hours, without a verdict, Judge Megan Shanahan declared a mistrial.

Former UC officer Ray Tensing was on trial for murder and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Sam DuBose.

