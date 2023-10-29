10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In celebration of the Award-winning actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross’s 51st birthday, let’s honor her a bit differently today. She has blazed our television screens for years playing some of our favorite characters from Rainbow in Black-ish to Joan in the beloved 2000s TV series Girlfriends. Though her accomplishments in television have been impressive over the years, some of Tracee’s most memorable moments have been strutting the runway and the red carpet.

Let’s spotlight her most fashionable outfits that will surely inspire your Halloween costumes this year. Take a look at these Tracee inspired Halloween looks from her real life moments in style to her characters on screen.

1. 2020 Socially Distanced Emmy Look

If you really want to turn heads glamorously, you should emulate Tracee’s 2020 Emmy look she pulled together from the comfort of her home. The gold Alexandre Vauthier dress, Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewels were a hit this year. Get creative and design your Emmy look at home.

2. It’s The Hair For Me

One thing Tracee gives us is a BIG hair moment. After launching her hair care line Pattern Beauty last year, she has made it a point to get even more creative with her natural hair. This editorial look flaunting her fluffiest fro is sure to win this year’s Halloween costume party. Don’t forget to moisturize those legs!

3. Grab Your Girlfriends and Get Dressed

For a fun and minimal look channel this soft 2000’s glam with a few of your closest girlfriends. It’s simple when all you need is an all white button down and a sensual gaze into the camera.

4. Grace the Cover of Elle

This fun and vibrant look is absolutely stunning. Yellow is such a great color on Black skin. Tracee is sporting an innovative hair look with what appears to be afro picks at the end of each braid. The creativity is oozing through the photos.

5. On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

Tracee gives the girls effortless style in this all pink look. The pink dress complimented by these pink boots are such a pretty sight. Take a few candid paparrazi photos to set it all off.

6. Black-ish’s Bow Johnson Serves Every Time

Try out this patterned colorful look sported by Tracee’s character Rainbow Johnson from Black-ish. The cornrows with gold hair accessories add the perfect flair to this outfit. Reenact this parenting scene with your child to really nail this Halloween look.

7. Channel Artist Tracee

Not only is she all over your television screens, she also climbed the charts with her debut song “Love Myself” from the film The High Note reaching #17 on the Adult Contemporary Charts. What can’t this woman do? One thing to note is she slayed this look.

8. More Fun Hair

Yet another exciting hair look to reproduce if you or your stylist have the skills and talent needed to do so. Get a nice pink lip, gold hoops and a black blazer and you’re all set. Tracee has all the personality winking back at you in the camera. You are sure to have lots of fun with this one!

9. Bad Gal Tracee

Once again, an effortless look from the queen. She keeps it casual yet masterful in this Fenty hooded parka number paired with black boots. Roll up your sleeves and slay this Halloween just as Tracee would in style.

10. Tracee in Kanye’s “Touch The Sky” Video

It would be a dishonor to her artistry to leave out this 70’s look from Kanye West’s “Touch The Sky” music video. She gave us a boot cut denim jean with a white crocheted top. The most important piece is a well crafted fro. Recreate this scene with your Nia Long and Kanye West.

Point is don’t play with Ms. Tracee Ellis Ross. She has been serving looks for years dashing down runways, red carpets, and television/film sets. As the multitalented actress, producer and entrepreneur continues to age flawlessly, she also blesses the world with fabulous looks that last a lifetime. We stan Tracee Ellis Ross.

Happy Birthday!

10 Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Birthday Queen Tracee Ellis Ross was originally published on globalgrind.com