Gas Explosion on the West Side of Columbus

Firefighters have responded to a gas explosion on the 2800 block of West Broad Street. The explosion has caused a second-alarm fire and at least one person has been reported injured.
NBC4i has reported that a construction crew hit a natural gas line and a nearby Domino’s Pizza oven sparked the source of the fire. Crews are responding to the situation and we will have updates as soon as possible.
