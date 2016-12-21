Firefighters have responded to a gas explosion on the 2800 block of West Broad Street. The explosion has caused a second-alarm fire and at least one person has been reported injured.

NBC4i has reported that a construction crew hit a natural gas line and a nearby Domino’s Pizza oven sparked the source of the fire. Crews are responding to the situation and we will have updates as soon as possible.

Gas Explosion on the West Side of Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com