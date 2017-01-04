CLOSE
National
HomeNational

NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Backs Away From Plan To Gut Ethics Office…AND MORE

After meeting on Tuesday afternoon, GOP members collectively agreed not to move forward with their proposed changes.

0 reads
Leave a comment

House Republicans’ quest to change the rules of the Office of Congressional Ethics came to a halt on Tuesday. GOP members were flooded with negative backlash from the public, ethics watchdog groups, and President-elect Donald Trump. “I can tell you the calls we’ve gotten in my district office and here in Washington surprised me, meaning the numbers of calls. People are just sick and tired,” said North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter B. Jones. “People are just losing confidence in the lack of ethics and honesty in Washington.” A divide between GOP leaders was also a major factor in the House Republicans’ decision to rescind their plans to gut the ethics office. After meeting on Tuesday afternoon, GOP members collectively agreed not to move forward with their proposed changes prior to new Congress members being sworn in. Read more.

President Obama Will Fight To Save Affordable Care Act

On Wednesday, President Obama will meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill in an effort to save the future of Obamacare. He will reportedly discuss strategies to preserve the Affordable Care Act despite opposition from Republicans. “The president’s message to them is that they should be out there telling the stories of their constituents who are benefiting from this law,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement. “I think that’s certainly the most important thing they can do.” GOP members of the Senate took a step towards repealing the act on Tuesday when they unveiled a budget resolution that would give Republicans the authority to eliminate elements of Obamacare with a majority vote. Although Republicans are pressed to repeal Obamacare, they have yet to agree on a plan that could serve as a replacement. Over 20 million Americans are insured under the Affordable Care Act. Read more.

The Obamas To Host Farewell Party At The White House On Friday

As Inauguration Day looms, President Obama is gearing up to make his goodbyes. Earlier this week, he announced he will deliver his farewell address in Chicago on January 10. According to reports, he and First Lady Michelle Obama will also host a goodbye party at the White House on Friday. During an interview last month, the Obamas revealed they will host a “grown up” celebration before they leave the White House. Although minimal details have been revealed about the event, the party is reportedly being hosted for friends of the family and major donors. Among those on the guest list include Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, George Lucas, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King. Read more.

Tavis Smiley’s Books To Be Adapted For Television And Stage

Talk show host and author Tavis Smiley is looking to expand his imprint in the realm of television. According to reports, three of his books, which chronicle the lives of legendary figures Michael Jackson, Maya Angelou, and Martin Luther King Jr., will be adapted as scripted pieces. Smiley has joined forces with director J.J. Abrams to produce television series centered on the books Before You Judge Me: The Triumph and Tragedy of Michael Jackson’s Last Days and Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year. Smiley is also reportedly collaborating with director Kenny Leon to create a stage adaptation of the novel My Journey With Maya, which focuses on his friendship with the late poet Maya Angelou. There is no word on when the projects will be released. Read more.

Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2017 Coachella Festival

Songstress Beyoncé and rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival. The music festival confirmed the rumors of their appearances when it released its official lineup on Tuesday. Other artists slated to take the stage at Coachella include DJ Khaled, Tory Lanez, Schoolboy Q and Future. The Coachella Festival will take place on April 14 through April 16 and April 21 through April 23 in Indio, California. Read more.

SEE ALSO:

Are Republicans More Interested In Taking Control Of The Country Than Investigating The Russian Cyber-Attacks?

Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

29 photos Launch gallery

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Continue reading In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Backs Away From Plan To Gut Ethics Office…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Affordable Care Act , Beyonce Knowles , California , coachella , DJ Khaled , ethics , FLOTUS , Future , GOP , House Republicans , kendrick lamar , Martin Luther King Jr. , Maya Angelou , michael jackson , Michelle Obama , Obamacare , President Obama , schoolboy q , Tavis Smiley , Tory Lanez , White House

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close