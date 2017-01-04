NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Backs Away From Plan To Gut Ethics Office…AND MORE

House Republicans’ quest to change the rules of the Office of Congressional Ethics came to a halt on Tuesday. GOP members were flooded with negative backlash from the public, ethics watchdog groups, and President-elect Donald Trump. “I can tell you the calls we’ve gotten in my district office and here in Washington surprised me, meaning the numbers of calls. People are just sick and tired,” said North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter B. Jones. “People are just losing confidence in the lack of ethics and honesty in Washington.” A divide between GOP leaders was also a major factor in the House Republicans’ decision to rescind their plans to gut the ethics office. After meeting on Tuesday afternoon, GOP members collectively agreed not to move forward with their proposed changes prior to new Congress members being sworn in. Read more.

President Obama Will Fight To Save Affordable Care Act

On Wednesday, President Obama will meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill in an effort to save the future of Obamacare. He will reportedly discuss strategies to preserve the Affordable Care Act despite opposition from Republicans. “The president’s message to them is that they should be out there telling the stories of their constituents who are benefiting from this law,” White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement. “I think that’s certainly the most important thing they can do.” GOP members of the Senate took a step towards repealing the act on Tuesday when they unveiled a budget resolution that would give Republicans the authority to eliminate elements of Obamacare with a majority vote. Although Republicans are pressed to repeal Obamacare, they have yet to agree on a plan that could serve as a replacement. Over 20 million Americans are insured under the Affordable Care Act. Read more.

The Obamas To Host Farewell Party At The White House On Friday

As Inauguration Day looms, President Obama is gearing up to make his goodbyes. Earlier this week, he announced he will deliver his farewell address in Chicago on January 10. According to reports, he and First Lady Michelle Obama will also host a goodbye party at the White House on Friday. During an interview last month, the Obamas revealed they will host a “grown up” celebration before they leave the White House. Although minimal details have been revealed about the event, the party is reportedly being hosted for friends of the family and major donors. Among those on the guest list include Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, George Lucas, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King. Read more.

Tavis Smiley’s Books To Be Adapted For Television And Stage

Talk show host and author Tavis Smiley is looking to expand his imprint in the realm of television. According to reports, three of his books, which chronicle the lives of legendary figures Michael Jackson, Maya Angelou, and Martin Luther King Jr., will be adapted as scripted pieces. Smiley has joined forces with director J.J. Abrams to produce television series centered on the books Before You Judge Me: The Triumph and Tragedy of Michael Jackson’s Last Days and Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year. Smiley is also reportedly collaborating with director Kenny Leon to create a stage adaptation of the novel My Journey With Maya, which focuses on his friendship with the late poet Maya Angelou. There is no word on when the projects will be released. Read more.

Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2017 Coachella Festival

Songstress Beyoncé and rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2017 Coachella Arts & Music Festival. The music festival confirmed the rumors of their appearances when it released its official lineup on Tuesday. Other artists slated to take the stage at Coachella include DJ Khaled, Tory Lanez, Schoolboy Q and Future. The Coachella Festival will take place on April 14 through April 16 and April 21 through April 23 in Indio, California. Read more.

SEE ALSO:

Are Republicans More Interested In Taking Control Of The Country Than Investigating The Russian Cyber-Attacks?

Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 29 photos Launch gallery In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. Michelle and Barack Host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. Sunday Church Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. A Family Affair Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 12 of 29 13. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 14 of 29 15. Historic First Family Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 17 of 29 18. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 20 of 29 21. Family Support Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 22 of 29 23. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Backs Away From Plan To Gut Ethics Office…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com