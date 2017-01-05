Black Teen Assaulted By Cop At Texas Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

A Black teenager who was slammed to the ground by a cop at a Texas pool party in 2015 has filed a federal lawsuit for $5 million against the officer, city of Mckinney, Texas and its police department, reports The Huffington Post.
A graphic viral video sparking national outrage showed officer Eric Casebolt pulling a 15-year-old Dajerria Becton to the ground, putting his knee into her back and pulling his service weapon on two other teens, writes the news outlet:
The plaintiffs also claim that inadequate police training and a policy that “encourages officers to use force first and ask questions later” are to blame for Becton’s injuries.
Becton’s attorney Kim Cole said at a news conference Wednesday that she was curious to see how the city will defend itself against what Mckinney Police Chief Greg Conley referred to as “indefensible” actions on the part of Casebolt, who resigned after the incident, reports NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
