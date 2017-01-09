Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring Is Unbelievable

The Tennis champ predictably took to Reddit and Instagram on Thursday to share the first photo of herself, her fiancee, and her new, sparkly engagement ring. She captioned the cute photo, “Engagement shoe game.” However, no one was zooming in on her shoes as it was all about the rock she’s rocking as they celebrated their engagement in New Zealand.

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST

After announcing their engagement earlier this week, Serena is no longer shy about sharing her love with the world. As we reported, she and Ohanian have been dating since the fall of 2015 and he popped the question in Rome where the pair first met.

Must be nice.