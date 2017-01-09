Entertainment
Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring Is Unbelievable

Prepare to be blinded.

8 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Serena Williams is winning 2017 already, after announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Tennis champ predictably took to Reddit and Instagram on Thursday to share the first  photo of herself, her fiancee, and her new, sparkly engagement ring. She captioned the cute photo, “Engagement shoe game.” However, no one was zooming in on her shoes as it was all about the rock she’s rocking as they celebrated their engagement in New Zealand.

After announcing their engagement earlier this week, Serena is no longer shy about sharing her love with the world. As we reported, she and Ohanian have been dating since the fall of 2015 and he popped the question in Rome where the pair first met.

Must be nice.

