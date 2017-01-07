Features
PRESIDENT OBAMA – CELEBS BID HIM FAREWELL AT WHITE HOUSE PARTY

2 days ago

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


President Obama had pretty much every big star who gave him mad support over at his crib Friday night.

The guest list pretty much says it all … David LettermanPaul McCartneyJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Robert De NiroStevie WonderCharles BarkleyGeorge ClooneyBradley Cooper and so many more.

Source TMZ

President Obama

