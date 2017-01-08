No Bail For Chicago Facebook Live Torture Suspects

Brandee Sanders

Four individuals accused in the viral Facebook Live torture of a special needs Chicago teen were denied bond by a Cook County judge on Friday, according to ABC News.

The 18-year-old victim, who suffers from schizophrenia and ADHD, was reported missing on Monday after relatives said they hadn’t heard from him in two days. He was reportedly picked up by Jordan Hill, 18, with whom he was supposed to spend New Year’s Eve, writes ABC.

Hill is accused of beating the teen in a stolen vehicle and then driving him to an apartment on the West Side of Chicago where the other suspects were, reports say. The teen was allegedly tied up, beaten, taunted and held captive for several days, police say.

“He was bloodied and battered,” Chicago police officer Michael Donnelly said, according to ABC. “He was discombobulated, he was injured, he was confused.”

The victim escaped when a resident below the apartment complained about noise and threatened to alert the police. The incident garnered national attention because the attack was streamed on Facebook Live.

Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, were all charged with hate crimes, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and other charges, the report says.

MUGSHOTS IN: All 4 charged with Hate Crime, as well as other charges, from Chicago kidnapping and attack UPDATE – https://t.co/VbWYbdmd6a pic.twitter.com/Bu7gLCwg1j — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2017

“I’m looking at each of you as I’m hearing this,” said Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil as she revealed that the suspects would not be receiving bail, writes the Chicago Tribune. “Where was the sense of decency that each of you should have had when each of you were committing this crime?… I don’t see it.”

The four suspects are slated to return to court on January 27.

SOURCE: ABC News, Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Swift Justice In Chicago Torture Attack, Black Lives Matter Falsely Blamed

NYPD, How Is This Attack On Muslim Teens Not A Hate Crime?