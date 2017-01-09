Jimmy Fallon’s Joke About Mariah Carey At The Golden Globes Will Have You Laughing Out Loud

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 2017 Golden Globes and he couldn’t end the show without poking fun at Mariah Carey at least one time,

The Late Night show hosted joked about the singer’s performance mishap during Dick Clark‘s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, in which she blames the production company for having sound issues. During his opening monologue, Fallon had to adlib during a teleprompter fail and said, “I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue. We had to talk.”

As we previously reported, Dick Clark Productions denied Carey’s allegations that its staff sabotaged the superstar for ratings. On Sunday, the singer released an audio of what actually happened that faithful NYE night saying that the production company ” foiled me.”

Check out the clip of Jimmy Fallon hosting the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Source: TMZ