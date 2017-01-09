Golden Globes: Jimmy Fallon’s Chris Rock Impression Is An Epic Fail

Bella Ramalho

Already off to a rocky start. Jimmy Fallon‘s opening monologue for the Golden Globes started with a teleprompter fail, some bad Trump jokes and a very, very bad Chris Rock impression.

It started with a joke about who would get thanked if The People vs. O.J. Simpson wins (“not O.J.!”) and went downhill from there:

Jimmy Fallon's Chris Rock impressions is… uh, well…. pic.twitter.com/VIj4niRcMt — Mash Entertainment (@mashentertain) January 9, 2017

Twitter was not amused:

Wasn't there an entire episode of an NBC sitcom devoted to explaining why impressions of Chris Rock are a bad idea #GoldenGlobes — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) January 9, 2017

Jimmy Fallon impersonating Chris Rock to joke about People vs OJ is peak White Hollywood. #GoldenGlobes — Manuel (@bmanuel) January 9, 2017

My reaction to Jimmy Fallon's Chris Rock impersonation and pretty much in general #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SZtwL2SUTA — Joshua (@Brood_Tweets_TV) January 9, 2017

Next time, stick with the classics, Jimmy.

