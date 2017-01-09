Golden Globes: Jimmy Fallon’s Chris Rock Impression Is An Epic Fail

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Golden Globes: Jimmy Fallon’s Chris Rock Impression Is An Epic Fail

Twitter has spoken.

21 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
0 reads
Leave a comment

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Source: Handout / Getty


 

Already off to a rocky start. Jimmy Fallon‘s opening monologue for the Golden Globes started with a teleprompter fail, some bad Trump jokes and a very, very bad Chris Rock impression.

It started with a joke about who would get thanked if The People vs. O.J. Simpson wins (“not O.J.!”) and went downhill from there:

Twitter was not amused:

Next time, stick with the classics, Jimmy.

 

SOURCE: Twitter

Chris Rock , jimmy fallon

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

27 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Golden Globes: Jimmy Fallon’s Chris Rock Impression Is An Epic Fail

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest