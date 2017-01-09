Mexico Will NOT Pay for Border Wall That Trump Wants the U.S. to Pay

Well, Trump admitted that the U.S. will pay for his “Great Wall” but only because he wants this puppy to go up fast. He promised that Mexico will pay the money back “later” and slammed the “dishonest media” for not reading his mind and reporting to that effect.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Who knows how Trump plans to force Mexico to “pay back” billions of dollars on a project that they never agreed to. Last night, Former Mexico President Vicente Fox — who dropped multiple f-bombs on the subject last year — undoubtedly had a good laugh over the news of Trump going to Congress for money. He also tweeted that Mexico isn’t going to pay for Trump’s “racist monument” and used this as an example of “another promise he can’t keep.”

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Fox makes a valid point. During his campaign, Trump vowed to jail Hillary Clinton (“lock her up!”) and use his cabinet picks to “drain the swamp.” Neither happened. The Wall was the first and most notorious promise of his entire campaign, but that’s about to crumble too. Remember, he took that famous June 2015 Trump Tower escalator ride, announced his candidacy, and uttered a promise that he’d repeat for 18 months:

“I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

At most rallies, Trump repeated this claim. And with every primary victory speech, he’d declare that the wall had just grown in height by several feet. Trump deepened this narrative even as current Mexico President Enrique Nieto continued to insist his country wouldn’t pay.

