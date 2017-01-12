0 reads Leave a comment
Actor/ comedian Deon Cole aka Charlie Telphy from Black-ish started another challenge that’s gone viral… the #tyresechallenge
So what is the #tyresechallenge Simply a video of imitating Tyrese Gibson’s deep voice and saying insightful and inspirational words that really don’t make much sense but sound good.
Check out some of the best #TyreseChallenge videos!
The Best #TyreseChallenge Videos
10 photos Launch gallery
The Best #TyreseChallenge Videos
1. Deon Cole1 of 10
2. Russ Parr2 of 10
3. Lamorne Morris3 of 10
4. Cedric The Entertainer4 of 10
5. Kevin Hart5 of 10
6. Big Tigger6 of 10
7. Gary Owen7 of 10
8. Lance Gross8 of 10
9. Tank9 of 10
10.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours