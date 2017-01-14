Kidnapped Newborn Found Alive 18 Years Later

Brandee Sanders

A newborn baby who was reportedly abducted from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 has been found alive. The child, who is now 18-years-old, was found this week in Walterboro, South Carolina, reports CNN.

Kamiyah Mobley was born at Jacksonville’s University Medical Center in 1998. Nearly eight hours after her birth, she was kidnapped by a woman who posed as a nurse at the medical facility. The woman, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, created a new identity for Mobley with fraudulent documents and raised her as her own child. Mobley was given the name Alexis Manigo, according to CNN.

Mobley’s mother Shanara, who was 16 at the time she gave birth, received $1.5 million from a lawsuit settlement with the University Medical Center following her child’s disappearance. She has had three other children since the incident, reports CNN.

As Mobley got older she started to question whether or not Williams was her biological mother. She was located in 2015 after several tips related to her disappearance were sent to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. DNA results that were revealed on Thursday show that the 18-year-old, who now lives in South Carolina, was the baby who went missing in 1998, CNN reports.

According to Jacksonville sheriff Mike Williams, Williams was arrested and now faces charges related to kidnapping and custody interference. The incident has been a lot for Mobley to take in. “She’s taking it as well as you can imagine,” Sherriff Williams told CNN. “She has a lot to process. She has a lot to think about. This is a case like we have not seen in this country in a long time.”

News about the abduction shocked many people on social media.

Absolutely crazy stuff, can't imagine how that would affect the girl!

Mobley’s birth parents, who still reside in Jacksonville, were “extremely excited and overwhelmed with emotion” about the news, according to CNN. However, no details have been revealed on whether they will be reunited with Kamiyah.

