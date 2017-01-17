Anita Baker Gives Details on New Album & Tour

There’s no question about it that Anita Baker fans are waiting on her to drop some new music and go on tour. It’s been such a hot topic that Anita took to twitter to clear up all the rumors on new music and touring…. sadly it’s not the news we wanted
As much as this news makes us sad we can’t help but be a little happy for Anita enjoying retirement. But don’t think we won’t try to convince her otherwise if we run across her on a beach somewhere!
BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time
36 photos Launch gallery
BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time
1. Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time1 of 36
2. RiRi Embraces The Nude Look At The CFDAs2 of 36
3. TLC Remain No. 13 of 36
4. Whitney Houston’s Voice4 of 36
5. Beyoncé Serenades The Obamas5 of 36
6. Alicia Keys Pays Homage To 90′s Girl Groups6 of 36
7. Jennifer Hudson Steal The Show In ‘Dreamgirls’7 of 36
8. Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Nipplegate8 of 36
9. Lil Kim's Purple Pasty Outfit9 of 36
10. Ella Fitzgerald Is The First10 of 36
11. Mary J Helps Us Get Through11 of 36
12. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill12 of 36
13. Diana Ross’ Hair13 of 36
14. Erykah Badu Show Off Her Booty Beauty14 of 36
15. Whitney Houston & Chaka Khan Join Forces15 of 36
16. Patti LaBelle Defines Diva16 of 36
17. Queen Latifah Demands U.N.I.T.Y.17 of 36
18. Mariah Carey & Nicki Minaj’s Feud18 of 36
19. Kelis’ Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard19 of 36
20. Alicia Key’s ‘Fallin’’ Dominates Radio20 of 36
21. MC Lyte Is Hip-Hop's Pioneer Feminist21 of 36
22. Tina Turner Passes The Torch To Queen Bey22 of 36
23. Tina Turner Checks Aretha Franklin’s Ego23 of 36
24. Mariah Carey Rocks A Bedazzled Arm Sling24 of 36
25. Nicki Minaj Reps For The Girls25 of 36
26. India Arie Makes A Hair Statement26 of 36
27. Aretha Franklin Puts A Gospel Twist On The National Anthem27 of 36
28. Ashanti’s Body Though…28 of 36
29. Eve Says Love Is Blind29 of 36
30. Brandy & Monica “Make Up”30 of 36
31. Chaka Khan Is Badddddd31 of 36
32. Jennifer Lopez’s Dress, Yes THAT Dress32 of 36
33. Rihanna Reunites With Chris Brown33 of 36
34. Any Time Aaliyah Danced34 of 36
35. Fantasia Wins “American Idol”35 of 36
36. Destiny’s Child Reunites For The Super Bowl36 of 36
