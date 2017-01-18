Features
WATCH VIDEO – D.L. HUGELY NOT HAPPY ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING III’s MEETING WITH TRUMP

6 hours ago

D.L. is not trying to hide his anger at MLK Jr.‘s son –

Said he’s betraying Civil Rights leader Rep. John Lewis during his beef with Trump –

D.L. definitely got some stuff off his chest when TMZ asked about Martin Luther King III‘s meeting with the Prez-elect.

Source TMZ

 

