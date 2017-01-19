Watch: LGBTQ Supporters Threw A Queer Dance Party In Front Of Mike Pence’s House

The LGBTQ community welcomed Vice President-elect Mike Pence to his new digs in Washington in the most creative way ever.

USA Today reports that a group of protesters and LGBTQ activists convened near the Washington, D.C. home of homophobic Pence (who believes marriage should only be between a man and a woman) on Wednesday night to hold a “queer dance party.” The crowd rocked bright colors accompanied by glow sticks, masks and of course, music. They held signs reading everything from “Queer Love” to “Trans Power.”

One activist who has lived in the neighborhood of Pence’s new D.C. residence since 1979 joined the dance party with her husband, telling reporters, “We come in all shapes, sizes, colors, beliefs, and we need to respect our diversity. The LGBT community has had a real struggle to be respected and be accepted, and that’s a sad statement on our country and our culture that they’ve had that struggle.”

A look at the crowd heading towards Mike Pence's house for a #LGBT dance party pic.twitter.com/cx9ODlbhjZ — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 18, 2017

The LGBTQ community has always had a bone to pick with Pence, but his 2015 signing of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a law that allowed business owners to refuse certain services that conflicted with their religious beliefs, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

If things are this crazy now, we can’t imagine the madness that will ensue in Washington on Friday for Donald Trump‘s Inauguration. Be safe, though.