Columbus Area Mother Arrested For Taping Toddler to Wall in a Facebook Live Video

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Columbus Area Mother Arrested For Taping Toddler to Wall in a Facebook Live Video

3 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

 


A local mother from the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg has been charged with felony abduction after taping her two year old son the wall and broadcasting her actions on Facebook live.

18-year old Shayla Rudolph broadcasted a video of her son that lasted almost twenty minutes showing her son crying and taped to the wall using clear packing tape.  Rudolph also taped her son’s mouth shut.  She explains in the video that she taped her son to the wall because he gets in the wall.  Rudolph was quoted saying, “Parents don’t need to whoop the kids. All you gotta do is tape them to the wall.”

WSYX was contacted about the video and reported the video to Child Services.  On Thursday morning Rudolph was arrested at her home and charged with felony abduction.  The child was taken into custody by children services.



We Love Blue Ivy Carter

97 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

<ul id="sidebar-home-sidebar" class="xoxo"> <li class="widgetcontainer widget_ione-most_popular"> <h3 class="widgettitle">WHATS TRENDING</h3> <div class="ione-widget-container ione-widget-most_popular"> <ul id="most-popular" class="post-list"> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/1628754/zach-galifianakis-kappa-alpha-psi/">Guess What Famous White Comedian Is A Member Of A Historically Black Fraternity</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/2267941/16-year-old-niagreen-gets-a-beatdown-from-mom-on-facebook-live-for-being-a-thot/">16 Year-Old #NIAGREEN Gets a Beatdown From Mom on Facebook Live For Being a “Thot”</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/2265940/mrstealyourgrandma-reminding-us-age-aint-nothin-but-a-number/">#MrStealYourGrandma Reminding Us Age Aint Nothin But a Number!</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com/1540282/what-ever-happened-to-the-singer-tweet-new-music/">What Ever Happened To The Singer, Tweet?</a></li> </ul>   </div></li> </ul>

Columbus , felony , Reynoldsburg , Shayla Rudolph , toddler

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest