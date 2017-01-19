Columbus Area Mother Arrested For Taping Toddler to Wall in a Facebook Live Video



A local mother from the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg has been charged with felony abduction after taping her two year old son the wall and broadcasting her actions on Facebook live.

18-year old Shayla Rudolph broadcasted a video of her son that lasted almost twenty minutes showing her son crying and taped to the wall using clear packing tape. Rudolph also taped her son’s mouth shut. She explains in the video that she taped her son to the wall because he gets in the wall. Rudolph was quoted saying, “Parents don’t need to whoop the kids. All you gotta do is tape them to the wall.”

WSYX was contacted about the video and reported the video to Child Services. On Thursday morning Rudolph was arrested at her home and charged with felony abduction. The child was taken into custody by children services.