Tank’s New Edition Movie Character Saved Him from Homelessness [VIDEO]

We’re all counting down to 2017’s most anticipated TV moment: BET’s New Edition Story, and the star studded cast is drumming up just as much excitement as the iconic group did for over two decades! R&B Singer Tank has a role in this 3-part biopic, and his connection with his character is deeper than the film.

In a recent interview with TheBobbyPen.com, Tank shared his special bond with Jheryl Busby, the music exec he’s portraying in the New Edition story. Busby is the first black President of a major record label and is responsible for the success of many musical stars, including New Edition– and apparently Tank too. As a struggling artist, Tank was sleeping in his car and living off just $1000 when he first moved to Los Angeles as a young singer / songwriter. Busby believed in his musical ability and wrote him not one, but two FAT checks that saved his life and kick started his career.

What a great comeback story, but who knew Tank was homeless?!

Watch the video above for more from Tank on the bond the New Edition cast continues to develop even off set, his relationship with his “little brother” and co-star Luke James, plus how much of a NE fan he’s been all his life.