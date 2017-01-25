‘Not Race, Just American:’ Black Waitress Gets Inspiring Note

An African-American waitress received a $450 tip and an inspiring note from three White customers in Washington, D.C., reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

When the men finished their meals they left Rosalynd] Harris, a 25-year-old African American woman, a personal message on the receipt that noted their differences. They also left her a $450 tip on their $72.60 bill — a 625 percent tip.

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people,” the note reads. “Not race. Not gender. Just American.” Then he added, “God Bless!”

The men were gone before Harris saw the receipt. She saw the words before she saw the tip, and the words alone were enough to overwhelm her. “You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you,” she said, “but [the customer is] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange.”

Harris received the positive note during Inauguration weekend, which included a peace ball with Black celebrities rallying together for hope, reports New York Magazine.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, New York Magazine

SEE ALSO:

Peace Ball Served As Refuge From Trump Inauguration & Women’s March

Couple Leaves Racist Note For Virginia Waitress: ‘Great Service, Don’t Tip Black People’