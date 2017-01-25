Features
Home > Features

Jay Bowdy Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assault Days Before Committing Suicide

The plot thickens.

1 day ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

There are new developments in the suicide death of aspiring actor Jay Bowdy.

This past Monday, Bowdy’s followers watched as he tragically took his own life on Facebook Live. Now, there’s new information that may point to what caused Bowdy to end to it all. According to the L.A. Times, the 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault just days before he died.

“Bowdy was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Clarita on suspicion of sexual assault,” the site reports. “He was released Friday after posting $100,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Janice Banks.”

Bowdy informed his Facebook friends that he would be committing suicide before taking his life, at which point an out-of-state relative called police, who did not reach him in time. Facebook has since removed the graphic video.

Click here for more on Bowdy’s untimely death.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

facebook live , jay bowdy , sexual assault , suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 weeks ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 weeks ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 2 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 5 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 6 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 6 months ago
Photos