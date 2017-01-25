Jay Bowdy Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assault Days Before Committing Suicide

There are new developments in the suicide death of aspiring actor Jay Bowdy.

This past Monday, Bowdy’s followers watched as he tragically took his own life on Facebook Live. Now, there’s new information that may point to what caused Bowdy to end to it all. According to the L.A. Times, the 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault just days before he died.

“Bowdy was arrested Thursday morning in Santa Clarita on suspicion of sexual assault,” the site reports. “He was released Friday after posting $100,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Janice Banks.”

Bowdy informed his Facebook friends that he would be committing suicide before taking his life, at which point an out-of-state relative called police, who did not reach him in time. Facebook has since removed the graphic video.

