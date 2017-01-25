They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces You To The Tanqueray TEN

Demi Lobo

It’s been over a decade since entertainment icon Snoop Dogg penned the classic song “Gin & Juice.” Snoop is now putting a spin on the drink with his new collaboration with Tanqueray Gin, as a reminder to choose Tanqueray when you partake in the cocktail – and drink responsibly.

As a gin connoisseur, it made perfect sense to have Snoop oversee Tanqueray’s new Gin & Juice campaign, and Snoop is turning things up already. With a creative team’s help, he created The Tanqueray TEN.

A collection of creative and talented influencers that he feels have made a significant impact on culture, represent a multicultural background, and perfected their craft within their respective industries. Inspired by Tanqueray and the ‘gin lifestyle,’ each individual embodies sophistication, creativity and a masterful blend of timeless style. They are all visionaries in various verticals from music, film, art, tech, business to fashion and more.

The group of nine influencers alongside Snoop include: music artist/rapper, actor, music artist/rapper, photographer, photographer, jewelry and fashion designer, celebrity stylistvisual artistand recording artist

We sat down with Snoop at The Tanqueray TEN photo shoot in Los Angeles and got a behind the scenes look of Snoop’s vision coming to life. First thing’s first, Snoop met us at the bar to pour up his signature Gin & Juice cocktail called The Laid Back. Using 1 ounce of Tanqueray No. TEN, 1 ounce of Diddy’s Cîroc Apple, 2 ounces of fresh pineapple juice, with a splash of club soda, you will feel just like the West Coast MC cruising around Long Beach.

“I don’t do the brown because I’m brown enough,” was Snoop’s comical response to choosing gin over brown alcohol, stating that brown gives you the type of hangovers that have you saying you won’t ever drink again. Tanqueray, on the other hand, leaves you wanting to try it all over again. Adding, “There is a certain sophistication and upper echelon when it comes to gin.”

Snoop is no newbie when it comes to preparing food and drinks in the kitchen. In 2016, he linked up with Marta Stewart to create Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party for VH1. For you, it might’ve seemed like an interesting combination, but for Snoop, he says Martha may look different, born in a different era and slightly different from what he’s accustomed to, but the two share similar values that make them a good match.

“If you have the chance to just chill with her, she’s just like anyone else,” he says. “That’s why it works, she never says anything that’s crazy to my ear that I wouldn’t expect. I’m usually like: ‘Wow, I thought you would say that,’ It feels like Holy Matrimony not holy macaroni.”

In June of 2016, the rapper released his 14th studio album Coolaid, which did not receive the results he was expecting from the body of work. DJs were not taking willing to take chances on his record because it didn’t sound like the rap styles currently playing in the club. The icon found a way to help you understand his concept of the album with a new movie called Coolaid to support the album, releasing in March.

Also be on the lookout for his new artist October London’s new album, as well as other projects he’s working on with Morris Day, Bootsy Collins and new music from his daughter.

Check out the official Tanqueray TEN campaign video below:

