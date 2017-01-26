Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

In a two-hour Facebook Live stream, a Miami-area teenager committed suicide Sunday night at home while her foster parents slept, the New York Post reports.

Nakia Venant, 14, hanged herself from the bathroom door with a scarf around her neck.

One of Nakia’s friends, who was viewing the tragic scene, called the police but gave them the wrong address. Emergency workers eventually found the house, where they discovered Nakia’s body hanging in the bathroom. She was officially pronounced dead at Jackson North Hospital.

Facebook spokesperson Christine Chen said the company interrupts unsettling live streams, such as suicides, “as quickly as possible,” the newspaper reported.

In a statement, via The Post, Chen added: “We also suggest people contact law enforcement or emergency services themselves if they become aware of something where the authorities can help.”

The seventh-grader’s friend, Gerta Telfort, said Nakia was a bright student with a magnet personality and plans to write a book one day, the news outlet reported. Nakia leaves behind her mother and a younger brother.

